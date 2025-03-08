Why Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker CJ Allen Will Have His Best Season in 2025
Here is why Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen will have the best year of his career during the 2025 college football season.
The buildup for the 2025 college football season is underway as coaches, players, and fans prepare for their team's next quest for a national championship. With those preperations come a litany of players making massive strides from their previous season.
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen is among this lsit of players who are set to take a huge step forward in the coming season and could very well turn in the best season of his career. Here are a few reasons why CJ Allen's 2025 college football season should be his most successful season to date.
Major Home Games
Playing on the road provides a plethora of challenges for an opposing offense that can also provide more opportunities for a defense. Luckily for Georgia, the Dawgs are scheduled to have some massive games in Athens this season. Playing an opposing offense that will potentially be under immense pressure provides an excellent opportunity for defenders (especially at the linebacker) to capitalize.
Allen is now the "Veteran" of the Group
Playing on a defense with savy veterans such as Smael Mondon and Jalon Walker can make playing games easier, but it can also take away from ones one statistical gain. This year however, Allen will be the veteran presence on the Dawgs' defense. his leadership and experience will likely result in a major statistical boost, as well as an overall boost in the quality of his play.
Glenn Schumann's "Year Three" Bump
What do Roquan Smith, Channing Tindall, Nakobe Dean, Monty Rice, Quay Walker, and many other University of Georgia linebackers have in common? They all had their best season in their third year of playing. Seeing that Allen has been a mainstay in Georgia's defense since the backhalf of the 2023 season, history suggests that the linebacker could be in for a special season in 2025.
