Georgia Linebacker Listed as Top Heisman Contender for Bulldogs 2025 Season
According to CBS Sports, the player with the best chance to win the Heisman on the Georgia Bulldogs roster is a linebacker.
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is one of the most prestigious individual awards in sports and has been home to some of college football's most iconic figures. As the 2025 season approaches, buzz around who will take home this year's award has begun to grow.
With the growing anticipation for the season, experts have begun to list which player has the best chance to represent their school in the Heisman Trophy race for the 2025 season. According to an article by CBS Sports' Shean Jeyarajah, the Georgia Bulldogs could have an interesting representative.
Linebacker CJ Allen was listed as the Georgia player who had the best chance at winning the Heisman for Georgia this season. It should be noted that the last sole defensive player to win a Heisman was nearly 30 years ago, and the last linebacker to finish as a Heisman finalist was Manti Te'o in 2012. Jeyarajah outlined his reasoning for the interesting choice in the article.
"Realistically, Georgia probably doesn't have a serious Heisman contender, but Allen will have a serious case for being one of the best defenders in college football." Wrote Jeyarajah. "The junior totaled 117 tackles with six for loss in his first two seasons in Athens and should take on an even bigger role after Jalon Walker's departure. If Georgia's defense gets back to all-world caliber, Allen will be a huge part."
During the 2024 season, Allen finished with an impressive 76 total tackles and led the Dawgs defense in pass deflections with four. The linebacker's talent, combined with his nearly two years of starting experience, makes him one of the feared defensive players in the sport and has put him in an excellent position to be one of the nation's best linebackers during the 2025 college football season. Although, it is highly unlikely it will result in a Heisman Trophy.
