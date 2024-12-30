Georgia Offensive Coordinator, Mike Bobo Talks Quarterback Room and Gunner Stockton
Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo shares his thoughts around the QB room ahead of the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Dawgs' quarterback room has experienced some changes ahead of the game as starting quarterback Carson Beck suffered a season ending injury in the SEC Championship game. This has led Gunner Stockton to take over the starting duties for the Bulldogs. With a new face as the Dawgs' starting signal caller, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo shared a brief synopsis of the quarterback room.
Mike Bobo on Ryan Puglisi:
"You know, he's a guy that's got a strong arm. He's a guy that's, you know, one year in this offense, is learning the offense and studies extremely hard. I'm good. He's
more athletic than people give him credit credit for. He has a good understanding and takes command when he's in the huddle, and shows all the attributes you like at a quarterback. And he's tough. He's a tough kid."
On Jaden Rashada:
"Jaden is a guy that got here a little bit late, didn't get here until summer, and it's kind of been trying to play catch up and figure things out. The last since the sugar, since the SEC championship, has got more reps, and with more reps, you've seen him improve and
have a better understanding of the game plan."
On How Much the Offense Will Change With Gunner Stockton:
"I think we got, we got to run our run our offense. There's, there's aspects of every game plan that fits Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton around any quarterback that we may have, but we got 10 other players with the top of the quarterback. And really the system that we run is get it to our playmakers. And that's going to be done. As challenged in this game is we got to see how golden game's playing and find ways to tackle and get it to the playmakers. Now, he does add a dimension of being able to stem plays with his legs, but at the same time, can't run a quarterback play and expect him to make it through the game."
The Bulldogs will face off with the Irish on Wednesday evening in New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
