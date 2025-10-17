Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs Ole Miss
Offensive players to watch this weekend as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready to host the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday for a massive ranked conference matchup. Georgia comes into the game with one loss, while Ole Miss remains undefeated on the year.
If Georgia wants to protect their own turf and walk away with a win this weekend, the offense is going to have to keep up with Lane Kiffin's offense. So with that said, here are some names to keep an eye on this weekend on Georgia's offense:
Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs Ole Miss
Nate Frazier, RB
Georgia fans should be paying attention to all of Georgia's running backs on Saturday, as Ole Miss ranks 96th in the country for rushing yards allowed per game at an average of 157 yards per game. However, Chauncey Bowens was dealing with a calf injury during last week's game, and even though he will be ready to go, it seems likely Frazier will be the lead guy this Saturday.
Georgia has emphasized running the ball this season and with them matched up against a defense that doesn't contain it very well, fans should expect a big day on the ground.
Zachariah Branch, WR
The Rebels' secondary has struggled this season with getting guys on the ground. Last week against Washington State, the Cougars utilized quite a few screens and were successful. Even when Ole Miss appeared to have the numbers to stop it, Washington State always managed to pick up positive yards.
Branch has been one of the best players in the country when it comes to picking up yards after the catch, and based on what Ole Miss has put on film, he could be in store for a monster day.
Monroe Freeling, OT
Georgia was unsure if Freeling would be able to go last week due to an ankle injury he suffered against Kentucky. He didn't start the game, but he subbed in and managed to earn SEC offensive lineman of the week honors, despite not being 100 percent. Freeling wasn't listed on the injury report this week, so it sounds like he will be ready to go, but how healthy will he be? Even if he is just slightly healthier than he was a week ago, having Freeling on the field this weekend could be a difference maker for Georgia.