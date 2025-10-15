Former CFB Coach Says Georgia Bulldogs Hold an Edge Over Ole Miss in Critical Area
A former college football head coach believes the Georgia Bulldogs have an advantage over Ole Miss in this crucial area of the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are just days away from one of the most highly anticipated college football matchups of week eight, as the two SEC programs converge on Athens, Georgia, for a top-10 showdown.
With the kick-off inching closer and closer, numerous experts and analysts have begun breaking down the matchup and sharing their predictions for which team they believe will emerge victorious on Saturday.
One expert who has shared their thoughts on the game is former college football head coach and current analyst Rick Neuheisel, who believes the Bulldogs hold a major advantage in a crucial component of the game.
"Listen, this game is going to come down to who can run the football," said Neuheisel. "Both teams have been affected at times running the football, so now it becomes who can stop the run. Right now, the team that's better at that is Georgia."
Bulldogs' Rushing Defense Ranked as One of the Nation's Best
According to statistics provided by the NCAA, the Bulldogs are currently the 17th-best rushing defense in the country and have allowed opponents only 91.7 yards per game on the ground. Ole Miss, on the other hand, currently ranks outside of the top 50 in college football.
Of the previous two matchups between these two schools, the team that rushed for more yards has emerged victorious in both games. Last year, the Rebels' defense successfully hindered Georgia's rushing attack, holding them to just 59 yards en route to a 28-10 victory. The Dawgs will look to have much better fortunes on the ground in this year's matchup.
Kirby Smart and his staff have placed a major emphasis on running the football this season and have already established themselves as one of the more imposing rushing attacks in the country. Should the Bulldogs be able to successfully run the football against Ole Miss, a victory on Saturday is extremely likely.
Georgia and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.