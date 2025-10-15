Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Injury Update - SEC Releases Official Report
An official injury report has been made available ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for one of the biggest matchups of week eight as the two teams look to earn a win over a top-10 opponent, in an efforts to keep their College Football Playoffs hopes alive.
The Bulldogs are heading into this game as a near-touchdown favorite, and currently have a sizable advantage to win according to ESPN's metrics. Despite this, it will take a strong effort for the Dawgs to defeat the Rebels on Saturday.
Last season, Ole Miss bested Georgia in Oxford thanks to an extremely strong showing from its defense. The Rebels held the Bulldogs to 10 points, less than 250 total yards, and forced a staggering three turnovers. The Bulldogs will need to take much better care of the football, should they look to win this year's contest.
Injuries Could Effect Outcome Of the Game
Both teams are heading into this matchup with a handful of key injuries that could affect each team's approach to the matchup. Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling and running back Chauncey Bowens each reportedly played through injuries during the Dawgs' win over Auburn last week and have been heavily monitored by the team's coaching staff during practice this week.
Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette also suffered an injury against Auburn, but later returned to the field of play and finished the game. Offensive lineman Earnest Greene was listed as out. The availability of these key players, along with others, will drastically impact the Bulldogs' approach for Saturday's game.
Remaining healthy has always been an incredibly tough task for SEC teams to maintain throughout the grueling regular season. As Kirby Smart and his team prepare for the second half of the 2025 season, the Bulldogs will hope to keep injuries at a minimum.
With kickoff for this top-10 SEC matchup just a few days away, the SEC has released its first official injury report.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Official Injury Report:
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as the official injury report is made available. Updates are expected to be released at approximately 8:00 p.m.