Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Explains His Decision to Meet With President Donald Trump

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton explains why he chose to meet with President Donald Trump earlier this offseason.

Earlier this offseason, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton received criticism for his decision to meet with President Donald Trump and speak at a rally. President Trump is of course, an extremely polarizing figure who frequently is the source of many arguments.

Stockton, one of the biggest stars on Georgia's roster this season, was recently seen posing with President Trump and multiple other Georgia politicians during a rally in the state of Georgia earlier this year.

Stockton had not elaborated on his decision to meet with President Trump until recently, when he explained what led up to his meeting during a spring practice media availability. The Bulldogs quarterback noted that his meeting with Trump was more about meeting a president than anything else.

Gunner Stockton Shares Why Chose to Meet With President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters after speaking during an event at Verst Logistics on March 11, 2026, in Hebron, Ky. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was crazy that I got the chance to meet him and be one of the guys to greet him for Georgia. But you know, it was just a chance to meet the president," said Stockton. "I think me personally, I don't know anybody's stance. But if I could meet any president I'd want to have the chance to. So it was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and it was pretty neat."

Despite his public appearance with the president earlier this year, Stockton has remained extremely quiet in regard to his political beliefs, and is rarely active on social media. The quarterback has also been heavily praised by fans and fellow teammates for his leadership abilities, with players even declaring that they would die playing for him.

While Stockton's meeting with President Trump was likely a young collegiate athlete taking advantage of a unique opportunity, many have still remained critical of the quarterback's decision. However, Stockton's choice does not appear to be having any negative effects amongst his teammates.

Stockton and the Bulldogs will continue their spring practices in the lead up to the team's inter-squad scrimmage (better known as G-Day). This year's event will be held on Saturday, April 18th in Sanford Stadium, however, it is currently unknown if this event will be national televised.

Georgia will then begin its regular season on Saturday, September 5th, when the Dawgs host Tennessee State in Sanford Stadium. A kickoff time and TV network for this contest will be announced at a later date.