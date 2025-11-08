Dawgs Daily

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Shows Why His Teammates Love Him With Just One Play

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton exemplifies why he is so well-liked by his teammates and coaches.

Christian Kirby II

Nov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned their eighth win of the 2025 season this afternoon, as the Dawgs handled Mississippi State on the road by a score of 41-21. The victory extended a lengthy win streak for Kirby Smart against unranked opponents.

There were numerous positive moments to take away from Georgia's win this afternoon, as a whopping five different players reached the endzone, and even more made impactful plays. But one play in particular has caught the attention of a handful of Georgia fans on social media for a different reason.

During the second half, Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier rattled off an impressive touchdown run for nearly 60 yards. Once Frazier reached the endzone, the first player to celebrate with him was Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.

What makes this play so special (other than the spectacular run by Frazier) is the fact that Stockton very clearly sprinted to the endzone when he was nowhere near the play, nor was he involved in it. Stockton's actions are simply an example of his dedication to his teammates.

Stockton's acts of selflessness have not gone unnoticed by his teammates, following the game. Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier commented on what the quarterback's actions say about him, not just as a quarterback, but as a teammate.

Gunner Stockton's Selfless Play Appreciated by Teammates

“He’s an unselfish player. He’s a player who’s just like the rest of the players on the team; he doesn’t make everything about him," said Frazier. "You know, as the quarterback of the team, you can always get up in the fact that you think everything is about you. Not him, Gunner makes everything about the team. He cares about the team more than he cares about himself. You will always want to play for a quarterback like that. Plus, it showed you he’s kind of fast.”

Stockton's play won't be recorded on a statsheet, and it likely won't be played on any highlight reels for the 2025 season. But the quarterback perfectly displayed what kind of player he is by choosing to sprint down the field to celebrate with his teammate and enjoy a moment that wasn't about him.

Stockton, Frazier, and the rest of the Bulldogs will be in action once again next weekend, as they return to Athens to host the Texas Longhorns in Sanford Stadium. This will be a rematch of both of the Dawgs' meetings with Texas from just a season ago.

