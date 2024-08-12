Georgia Ranked No. 1 in Latest College Football Preseason AP Poll
The Georgia Bulldogs come in at number one in the latest college football preseason AP Poll.
The 2024 college football season is on the verge of starting up in just a few weeks and that means preseason rankings are going to start rolling in. The Bulldogs have already come in at number one overall in the preseason coaches poll, and now the AP poll has released where they have the Bulldogs entering the season.
Georgia is considered to be a favorite to win the national title this season and a lot of that has to do with the names they have returning this season. They return the majority of their offensive line, quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks, defensive lineman Mykel Williams while also bringing in some solid bodies from the transfer portal. Most notably, they brought in running back Trevor Etienne from Florida who is expected to start, wide receiver Colbie Young and wide receiver London Humphreys who both will get some major burn this season.
One thing that does cause some concern for Georgia this season is the toughness of their schedule. They will have to make road trips to Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas this season and all three are expected to be playoff contenders this season. They also open the season against Clemson at a neutral site and a home game against Tennessee late in the year could become very interesting with Nico Iamaleava earning the starting quarterback job there.
Preseason AP Poll:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
