Georgia's Mykel Williams Viewed as a 'Travon Walker Like' NFL Draft Prospect
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams is viewed as a 'Travon Walker Like' NFL draft prospect by scouts.
The Georgia Bulldogs have siphoned 33 players into the NFL through the draft over the last three years and they are set up to have another massive class this next year. One of the headliners of the group if defensive lineman Mykel Williams, who many are intrigued to see perform this college football season, including NFL scouts.
There's potential for Williams to turn into a top-five pick for next year's draft and some NFL draft experst believe he could even be the first overall pick. Williams possesses the size, the athleticism and the ceiling to garner such a high draft value. It's those same reasons why scouts are labeling Williams as a 'Travon Walker like' player, another former Georgia defensive lineman who went first overall in the 2022 draft.
"Williams has been one of the hottest topics in draft circles this summer," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote in an article discussing prospects under the most pressure this season. "The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior is 19 years old, has experience at defensive tackle and defensive end, and will make the move to a full-time outside linebacker role in 2024 that should accentuate his natural pass-rush tools. From talking to scouts this summer, Williams is viewed as a Travon Walker-like player: a physically talented pass rusher with length, power and speed but whose game needs polish. The flashes are there, as he has posted 4.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons in a reserve role."
It should be noted that Williams is not expected to solely play JACK this offseason. According to Georgia's coaching staff, Williams will play a mixture of both JACK and defensive end this season for the Bulldogs.
In the opportunities Williams gets at JACK this season, it should allow him the chance to be a disruptor in the backfield on defense and open up the potential of him having a breakout year stat-wise. Regardless of what the numbers in the stat sheet say though, Williams is a force to be reckoned with upfront and will be a player that opposing offenses will have to keep a close eye on throughout the season.
