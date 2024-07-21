Georgia Recruiting - Defensive Overview and Update for 2025 Class
The Georgia Bulldogs haven't finished outside of the top-3 in recruiting in nearly a decade under head coach Kirby Smart. Since he's taken the helm of this program, he's recruited at an unprecedented rate. It's been five-star after five-star turned first round pick after first round pick. It's perhaps been the biggest contributing factor to his success because after all, without great players it's hard to have a great team. Two national titles would connote a pretty damn great program.
Today, we take a look at where things stand with their defensive commits in the 2025 Recruiting Class
Nose Tackle
Stephon Shivers is the only player they've really targeted with the required size and girth to play nose tackle in the Mint Front defense. Shivers is 6'5, 360 pounds out of Tennessee and will clog defenses from Day 1. They will continue to add large humans in the hope they become large athletes like Jordan Davis.
Defensive Tackle
It's an incomplete grade at this point. Sure Christian Garrett out of Prince Avenue is committed, but this class isn't dependent on him to garner the No. 1 ranking. It's dependent on Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry. If the Bulldogs land those two, they will undoubtedly have the best defensive line class in the country.
Defensive End
You could see them "take off" the class at the defensive end position. However, the DE role at Georgia is reserved for players that are north of 6'4, and north of 275 pounds. Isaiah Gibson as a rising senior is 6'5, 265 pounds. He very well could grow into an exceptional defensive end in college.
EDGE
The class is currently bolstered by Darren Ikinnagbon and Isaiah Gibson. Though they've allowed in-state targets like Julius Holly and out of state targets like Bryce Davis to commit elsewhere in the past month or so. It indicates how they feel about the two commits they have currently.
Linebackers
As usual, Glenn Schumann has landed a premier prospect at the linebacker position in the form of Zayden Walker. Jadon Perlotte is still publicly committed, but the Buford linebacker has often flirted with other programs, most notably Tennessee. Christian Gass just committed to the Vols on July 20th, leaving the Bulldogs needing to either flip a commit or find another target if need be. Luckily for Georgia, linebacker is perhaps the deepest position on the roster.
Defensive Back
It's a safety heavy class at the moment for the Bulldogs. Jaylan Morgan, Rashad Johnson, and Todd Robinson will all likely find their roles at safety or STAR for the Bulldogs throughout their career. Shamari Earls flipping his commitment from South Carolina to Georgia was huge for the Bulldogs considering the blue-chip measurables that Earls has. At 6'2, 200 pounds, Earls is a 10.6 100-meter runner. He fits the Bulldogs ideal roster fit to a T.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
