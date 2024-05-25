Georgia Recruiting in For Massive Run of Commitment Dates
Georgia already has (9) commits in the 2025 recruiting class with plenty of top prospects iwth commitments dates set up.
It's late May of 2024, which means the 2025 recruiting cycle is roughly 6.5 months from coming to a close on "early" national signing day where the overwhelming majority of top-prospects will sign their name on their National Letter of Intent.
This summer, Georgia has a plethora of top prospects set to make their collegiate commitments after a variety of official visits to their final schools. Georgia currently sits at (9) commits in the 2025 class:
Georgia Prospect Commitment Dates:
- Jayvan Boggs, WR - July 4th
- Zayden Walker, LB - July 5th
- Travis Smith JR, WR - July 13th
- Tavion Wallace, LB - July 15th
- Bryce Davis, EDGE - July 20th
- Cortez Smith, C - July 20th
- Christian Garrett, DL - July 20th
Georgia is in the midst of hosting a top-notch list of prospects in Athens for official visits this weekend. Ryan Montgomery, Bo Walker, Travis Smith Jr, Talyn Taylor, Elyiss Williams, Ethan Barbour, Juan Gaston, Nick Brooks and many others are already in Athens for their official visits.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, tE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily