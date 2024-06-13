Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Expresses His Hate for Georgia Football
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key seems to be keeping the "Hate" in "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" after comments from his latest interview.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been storied rivals for centuries and have continually displayed their disdain for each other on multiple occasions. Whether it be on the football field, the basketball court, or any other athletic event, it’s safe to say that there has been no love lost between these two programs.
Georgia Tech’s head coach Brent Key solidified this sentiment as he discussed his despise for the Bulldogs in an interview with the Atlanta Journal Constitution. During the interview, Key mentioned that the Dawgs' program was probably at the top of his list for things he hated.
“There’s nothing I hate more in the world. It’s probably the only thing I hate,” Key said in reference to Georgia’s Football program. “When I say hate, like, truly despise everything about it. I really do.”
Key, who played for the Yellow Jackets from 1997-2000, earned three straight victories against the Dawgs as a player. Unfortunately, since then his team has not enjoyed much success as the Bulldogs have won 19 of the last 22 meetings and have been a much more successful program overall.
Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart also shares a similar distaste for his rival program. Smart, who played for the Dawgs from 1995-1998 was on the losing end of this rivalry his senior year. It’s safe to say that the Bulldogs’ head coach has avenged that loss, however, as he has now rattled off seven straight victories over Georgia Tech during his stint at Georgia.
The two teams will renew their annual rivalry this year on Friday, November 29th in Athens. With both the Bulldogs and Jackets coaches having a previous history with their historic programs, it’s safe to assume that the “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” will continue to be a hate-filled rivalry for years to come.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
