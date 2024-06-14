Savo Drezgic Announces Commitment to Georgia Basketball
2024 four-star point guard Savo Drezgic has announced his commitment to Mike White and Georgia Basketball.
Georgia's men's basketball team just added another commitment as 2024 point guard Savo Drezgic has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. He is reclassifying from the 2025 class.
Drezgic is rated as a top 100 player in the 2025 class and a four-star according to 247 sports composite rankings. He is part of DME Academy and will attend the University of Georgia out of Daytona Beach, Florida. He joined the academy after playing professional basketball for Partizan out of Serbia. He has also represented the Serbia national under-16 basketball team.
Georgia basketball has been heating up under head coach Mike White following a season win in which the program made it to the final four of the NIT tournament. That has led to a big-time transfer portal class for the Bulldogs and some solid additions in the 2024 recruiting class with five-star Asa Newell being the headliner. Center Somto Cyril and guard Jordyn Kee are also members of the 2024 class.
