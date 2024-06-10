Georgia Football Recap from Massive June Official Visits Recruiting Weekend
The month of June is a massive month for recruiting for every college football program and the Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a big weekend of official visits in the first weekend of the month. The program hosted a litany of major names in the 2025 recruiting class, so here is a recap of how the weekend went for the Bulldogs.
The biggest news out of the weekend was defensive lineman Christian Garrett announcing his commitment to the program. The four-star comes from right down the road from the university out of Prince Avenue and became the 11th commitment in the class. According to 247 Sports, Garrett is currently a 4-star prospect who also competes in track and field events. His athletic abilities will likely allow for him to be a major contributor on the Bulldogs’ front six. He joined Stephon Shivers to be the second defensive lineman to commit to Georgia for the upcoming class.
Another notable name that was on campus this past weekend was Todd Robinson out of Valdosta. He is one of the premiere athletes in the state as he boasts great speed and ran a 10.93 in the 100 meter this year. The four-star recruit is a name for fans to know in this class and Georgia appears to be in a good spot to land him in the class.
Wide receiver CJ Wiley was also in Athens this past weekend and is a name Georgia has really honed in on. The state of Georgia has not produced many high-end recruits at the position which makes Wiley a pivotal recruit in this process. LSU is also in the mix on this one but both offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach James Coley doing what they can to make sure Wiley stays in the state when it's all said and done.
David Sanders is another name among the list of official visits that has been a prominent one in this class for the Bulldogs. The five-star prospect out of the state of North Carolina announced a list of his top six schools back in the month of March that consisted of Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee. It should also be noted that Sanders took an official visit to Nebraska during the month of May so they might be another program to keep an eye on during this one, but coming off of a visit, Georgia remains in a good spot.
Georgia Football 2025 Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Christian Garrett, DL
