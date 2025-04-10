Georgia Recruiting: OT, Jackson Cantwell Hints Towards Nearing Commitment
The nation's top-ranked offensive tackle, Jackson Cantwell has narrowed his recruitment down to six schools, and now the top-target for Georgia has indicated he may be close to a commitment.
The Georgia Bulldogs have just five commits in their 2026 recruiting class as we sit just days away from their annual G-day in Athens.
The Bulldogs are typically one of the sport’s biggest closers on the recruiting trail. They have averaged a top-3 recruiting class since head coach Kirby Smart took over in December of 2015. They’ve been parked at the top of recruiting rankings for nearly a decade now.
If they are going to land another top-3 class in 2026, they have to land the blue-chip prospects like offensive tackle, Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell is the nation’s No. 1 ranked offensive tackle and he’s already narrowed his recruitment down to a top six.
Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Missouri, Ohio State, and Oregon are the final six programs that will get a shot at the Missouri native.
Though, according to Cantwell himself, despite having official visits set all the way through the end of June, Cantwell seems to be nearing a decision.
Cantwell's recruitment is not expected to be a cheap one per reports. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Cantwell could fetch one of the highest price tags in the 2026 recruiting class. Projections are north of $1.5m to sign the talented offensive tackle.
Georgia was already cut from the finalist list from 5-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho as well. Malcolm Gaston is set to make his announcement known soon as well.
