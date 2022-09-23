Skip to main content

Georgia Releases Kent State Game Trailer

It is getting closer to gameday, the game trailer has been released.

We are under 24 hours away from the kickoff for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs as they take on Kent State. As they've done in the years past, the official Georgia Football Twitter account has released its game trailer.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will play host to the unranked Kent State Golden Flashes. It will be a noon kickoff inside Sanford Stadium and broadcast on the SEC+ network. 

How to Watch Georgia vs. Kent State

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 23rd, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC+ (via ESPN+)
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

Georgia Football Injury Report

  • Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) - "Jalen is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, he's really had it since the Oregon game. Hopefully, he wet him back this week. He was close last week, we didn't really need him." Smart on 9/19
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - "Hopefully we will get him back this week. Last week we thought we'd get him back." Smart on 9/19
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least two months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.
