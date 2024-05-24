Georgia Rookie Javon Bullard Projected to Lead All Rookies in Tackles
Former Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard is now with the Green Bay Packers were experts believe he could be the best pick to lead the league in tackles amongst rookies.
The University of Georgia has placed 33 players in the NFL Draft in the last three years alone. They've become a bit of a factory for the Sunday league as of late and the 2024 NFL Draft was no different. Eight former Bulldogs were drafted including former nickel and safety Javon Bullard. Bullard won multiple MVP honors during his time at Georgia, playing pivotal rolls in some of the school's biggest games.
Now, as a member of the Green Bay Packers, Bullard has already surprised his defensive coordinator in Green Bay. "He's a sharp guy. His ability to learn and process in those two days (of rookie minicamp) was impressive," said defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. "You get a guy who can play that fast and can take what he learned in the meeting room and bring it out to the field, and he's got a chance."
Hafley isn't the only one that sees Bullard's year one potential either. ESPN released their predictions article for the 2024 NFL season, where they attempt to predict the league's rookie statisitcal leaders. Their pick for leading the league in tackles for rookies? Javon Bullard.
Bullard never led Georgia in tackles, though as a senior, his 56.0 total tackles were the 2nd most of any defensive back on Georgia's roster, apart from Tykee Smith. Bullard will be remembered in Georgia fanlord for the rest of time for the hit he had on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2022 Peach Bowl vs Ohio State as well as the numerous plays he made down the stretch of national title winning seasons.
