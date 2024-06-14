Will Georgia Football Build New Rivalries In Newly Altered SEC Schedule
The University of Georgia and it's partnering SEC members will all be experiencing some new this season. They all have a new conference opponent in Texas or Oklahoma only to have that opponent flipped in 2025. They have a newly expanded College Football Playoff as well, now taking 12 teams annually. And perhaps most notably for scheduling purposes, there are no longer divisions in the SEC. So, what was a relatively smooth walk through the SEC East for Georgia, has become a perrenial crap shoot in the nation's top conference.
For other programs not named Georgia in the SEC, this perhaps sounds like a positive. Missouri, for example, avoids Georgia and Tennessee on their 2024 schedule for the first time since joining the conference in 2012. As for Georgia on the other hand, they drew Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.
Perhaps the biggest question now that divisions are removed in the conference... where will the rivalries inside the conference reside? Sure, Georgia will have it's annual matchup wtih Georgia Tech and Florida, but those programs win totals currently combined in Vegas is 10.0 wins. Georgia is projected currently at 10.5
When polled on Twitter (X), Georgia fans and college football fans alike commented that the most important aspects of a rivalry are time and hatred. Time is self explanatory, but hatred from a fanbase is only created through pain inflicted and Georgia will need someone not named Alabama in this conference to bring about that pain in order to establish new rivalries.
