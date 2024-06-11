Javon Bullard Named a Rookie to Watch for 2024 NFL Minicamps
Former Georgia Bulldog and current Green Bay Packer Javon Bullard was named a rookie to watch during 2024 NFL minicamps.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a draft class in which they had eight players selected amongst the seven rounds and one player that already has buzz around him is defensive back Javon Bullard. The Green Bay Packers selected Bullard in the second round with the 58th overall pick and he is being tabbed as a player to watch this season.
ESPN released an article listing out rookies and veterans they are watching with NFL minicamps approaching. For the Packers, it was Bullard and the organization's other second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper who were listed in the article. Here is what it said:
"Second-round picks Javon Bullard and Edgerrin Cooper. No starting jobs are going to be won or lost in June, but the Packers' two highest-drafted defensive players this year could make a major impact in new coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme. Both showed flashes during OTAs, but neither one has quite locked up a starting job yet. Cooper has a good shot to start at one of the three inside linebacker positions in the 4-3 base defense, while Bullard is squarely in the mix at the safety spot next to free agent addition Xavier McKinney. -- Rob Demovsky"
Packers teammate, and former Georgia Bulldog himself Eric Stokes commented on Bullard’s abilities and had nothing but praise. “I love Bull,” said Stokes. “He came [to Georgia] right after me. He’s a dog. He’s a savage. He’s knocking heads off. I can’t wait to be out there with him.”
The Packers' defensive staff is already raving about what they have seen from Bullard thus far as well.
"He's a sharp guy. His ability to learn and process in those two days (of rookie minicamp) was impressive," said defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. "You get a guy who can play that fast and can take what he learned in the meeting room and bring it out to the field, and he's got a chance."
