What to Expect from Georgia's Nate Frazier During the 2025 College Football Season
What to expect from Georgia running back Nate Frazier this upcoming season.
Perhaps the name Georgia fans are most excited to see on offense this season is running back Nate Frazier. He showed flashes as a true freshman last season, and with him set to be the full-time starter at the position this year, fans are excited to see what he can do in year two.
One thing that is often forgotten about Frazier is that he didn't get to Georgia until late summer last year. He was not an early enrollee like most prospects are nowadays. Despite that, he still managed to prove he was ready to be a focal point of the offense in week one against Clemson due to Trevor Etienne not playing.
While that makes what Frazier did in 2024 even more impressive, it also lets people know that he was still adjusting to being a college running back for the majority of the season. It showed in some moments as he had a couple of fumbles last year and left some yards on the field.
Despite that, Frazier managed to nearly run for 800 yards last year and score eight touchdowns. So, as he heads into his second season with the Bulldogs, fans can expect to see a more polished version of Frazier compared to what they saw last season and likely a more confident Frazier as well.
Another massive positive for Frazier this season is that with Gunner Stockton at quarterback this season, backside defenders will no longer be able to immediately crash in on the running backs. Due to Stockton's threat to run, defenders will have to be a little more patient in the run game, which will open things up for Frazier.
He got thrown to the fire a little bit last season, but he can get his feet settled underneath himself heading into this season.
