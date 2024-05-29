Georgia's 2024 Schedule Could See Seven Top-10 Opponents
Georgia enters the 2024 season as one of the favorites to win a third national title under head coach Kirby Smart. Their 2024 schedule however, doesn't exactly present an easy challenge in order to do so.
Georgia's 2024 regular season slate features three top-10 opponents on the preseason rankings Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss all hold their own national title hopes. If Georgia were to get through the regular season unscathed, one would presume they face yet another top-10 opponent in the SEC Championship game. Assuming the higher seed wins the first round, that means Georgia faces yet another top-10 team in the Elite 8, Final Four, and national championship. There's a possibility that Georgia plays seven Top-10 football teams this fall.
The only national champion in recent memory to overcome such an onslaught of elite opponents is the 2019 LSU Tigers championship roster, one that is held in extremely high regard in the historical landscape of this sport.
Other Georgia News:
- Can the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs Become the Greatest College Football Team of All Time?
- 2025 Mock Draft has Three Bulldogs Going in the First Round
- Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Comments on Jaden Rashada Lawsuit vs Billy Napier
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
ADVERTISING
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily