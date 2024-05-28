2025 Mock Draft has Three Bulldogs Going in the First Round
One of the latest 2025 NFL mock drafts has three Georgia Bulldogs going in the first round and five within the first two rounds.
The 2024 college football season hasn't even started but that hasn't stopped 2025 NFL mock drafts from rolling in. The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to have another strong draft class next year with some headline-worthy names, but the latest NFL mock draft has a few surprises fans probably wouldn't expect.
The Draft Wire recently released a two-round mock draft that featured three Bulldogs going in the first round and five total within the first rounds. One Georgia player was listed inside of the top 10, but it probably isn't a name that fans would expect off of the Bulldogs' roster.
The mock draft had offensive lineman Earnest Greene III going ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints and the first Georgia player off the board. The next name to fall was quarterback Carson Beck at 16th overall to the Cleveland Browns, safety Malaki Starks 20th overall to the Atlanta Falcons, defensive lineman Mykel Williams at 42nd overall to the Buffalo Bills and defensive back Daylen Everette at 44th overall to the Seattle Seahawks.
So far in the early mock draft process, most NFL draft analysts have been higher on Beck or Williams going inside of the top 10, but after an impressive 2023 season, Greene has started to rise up the boards. If he posts another impressive season with the Bulldogs in 2024, his stock will only continue to rise as he has been one of the more consistent offensive linemen in the country.
