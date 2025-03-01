Georgia's 2025 Schedule is Perfect for Gunner Stockton or Ryan Puglisi
Here is why the Dawgs' 2025 football schedule is perfect for Gunner Stockton or Ryan Puglisi.
Whether it will be Gunner Stockton or Ryan Puglisi, the Georgia Bulldogs will be anointing a new starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Given that both Stockton and Puglisi have less than two combined starts under their belt, it is safe to assume that there will likely be growing pains at the position this upcoming season.
Luckily for Georgia, the Bulldogs' 2025 football schedule is crafted in a way that will be extremely conducive to a quarterback with little to no starting experience. The Dawgs open the season with back-to-back games in Athens against significantly inferior opponents in Marshall and Austin Peay.
In addition to a relatively easy start to the year, the Bulldogs also have just three true road games, as their annual matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is scheduled to take place in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Dawgs will face Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Auburn on the road.
Georgia does have a handful of difficult matchups this season against SEC powerhouses such as Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss. However, all three of said matchups take place in Sanford, and the majority of them will take place later in the season.
While Georgia's 2025 season will be anything but easy, and starting a new quarterback presents its challenges. The Bulldogs' 2025 schedule has been set up in a way that is extremely convenient for a quarterback who will be making his first full season as a starter.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State
- No. 15 - vs Texas
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
- Nov. 29 @ Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily