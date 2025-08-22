Georgia's Brock Bowers Left Off Greatest College Football Players of the Century List
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has been controversially omitted from the greatest college football players of the century list.
College football is 25 years into the 21st century and has provided a handful of incredible moments, thanks to some transcendent players. With so many great players coming through the sport over the past 25 years, Bleacher Report recently took the liberty of ranking the top-25 players of the 21st century.
The list included some obvious fan favorites such as Johnny Manziel, Reggie Bush, and Tim Tebow. However, there was one notable player who was controversially omitted. Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers did not make the cut and was not even listed in the "honorable mention" category. Georgia Bulldogs defensive end, David Pollack was the only Georgia player to receive a mention on the list.
Bowers played for the Bulldogs from 2021-2023 and was arguably the best college tight end the sport had ever seen. The former Bulldog took home back-to-back Mackey Awards (the only player ever to do so) and never finished a year with less than 700 yards receiving. His efforts on the field helped Georgia secure two national titles and maintain a perfect win streak in the regular season during his career.
While it is hard to determine where exactly Bowers belongs on a list of legendary college football players, it is safe to say that the tight end's omission from the greatest college football players of the 21st century is certainly a shame.
