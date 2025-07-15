Georgia's Gunner Stockton Responds to Being Doubted During 2025 SEC Media Days
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton responds to being doubted ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The 2025 SEC Media Days are underway as coaches and players from all of the conference's 16 teams converge on Atlanta, Georgia, to preview their upcoming college football seasons. As the event continues, Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton recently spoke to the media to answer questions on a litany of topics.
One topic Stockton was asked about in particular was the numerous experts and analysts who were doubting Stockton ahead of the 2025 season. Stockton responded by saying this.
"I'm not a big social media guy," Stockton said. "But seeing your coach kind of defend you makes you feel good. I'm not really worried about what people say. Just ready for the season. Can't wait."
There was a recent interaction between Kirby Smart and Paul Finebaum in which the college football analyst was very critical of the Georgia signal caller. Smart proceeded to tell Finebaum that he relayed the message to Stockton.
The Georgia quarterback is here at SEC Media days with his head coach and teammates Daylen Everette and CJ Allen.
Despite doubts from outside perspectives, Kirby Smart and Bulldog players have remained steadfast in their support for Stockton and have routinely stated that they believe in the quarterback's abilities to lead the team during the 2025 season.
Stockton will have a chance to "silence" his doubters on Saturday, August 30th, when the Bulldogs begin their 2025 season against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
