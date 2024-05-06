Former Georgia QB Jacob Eason Lands Tryout with Green Bay Packers
Former Georgia Bulldog Jacob Eason has landed a try out with the Green Bay Packers at rookie minicamp.
Georgia's football program just had eight players selected during the NFL draft and now another former Bulldog is trying to make his way onto an NFL roster. Quarterback Jacob Eason will be trying out for the Green Bay Packers during rookie minicamp this offseason.
Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 by the Indianapolis Colts. After two years with the organization, the former Washington quarterback has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, San Fransisco 49ers and the New York Giants most recently. He hasn't found his footing in the professional league just yet, but he continues to land opportunities to find his way onto rosters and keep his football career going.
During college, Eason spent two years at Georgia and then played one season at Washington before declaring for the draft. He finished his collegiate career with 5,590 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a 59.8 completion percentage.
Eason is not labeled as a Georgia product considering he transferred from the program after Jake Fromm won the starting job, but many Georgia fans continue to root for the former five-star quarterback. He was one of the first premiere recruits that head coach Kirby Smart landed when he arrived in Athens and continued to represent the program professionally throughout his time at Georgia - even when he wasn't the starter.
