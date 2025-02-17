Georgia's Jared Wilson Named Top 10 Most NFL Ready Prospects in 2025 Draft Class
Former Georgia football center Jared Wilson was named as one of the ten most NFL-ready prospects in the 2025 class.
The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of players that are preparing to make their splash at the NFL combine next week and one of them is former starting center Jared Wilson. He started at Georgia for just one season and then decided he was ready to make the jump to the NFL, and according to the latest NFL draft projections, Wilson made the right choice.
Pro Football Focus released their top 10 prospects who are the most "NFL-ready" and Wilson made the list. While it is scarce for a center to be selected in the first or early second round of the NFL draft, Wilson has been projected as the first one to come off of the board. PFF explained why:
"Wilson is the top-ranked center in a relatively weak class at the position," PFF wrote. "However, in his lone year as Georgia’s starter, he led the nation with a 90.5 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets. His command of the Bulldogs’ protections is evident on tape, and he is a functional run blocker, as well. He could be a riser in the coming weeks as teams get to know him — and very well could be a Day 2 pick."
During his time at Georgia, Wilson was always described as an athletic specimen that you don't often see playing offensive line. He can run and move with the best of them while also maintaining the necessary size to hold up against some of the nation's best interior defensive linemen. He didn't have a long track record of starting in college football, but it also looks like he didn't need it.
