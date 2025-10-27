Georgia's Kirby Smart Comments on LSU Tigers' Decision to Fire Head Coach Brian Kelly
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on the LSU Tigers' decision to fire head coach Brian Kelly.
One of the most coveted jobs in college football became available this weekend, as the LSU Tigers announced that they would be moving on from head coach Brian Kelly as well as offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. The decision to fire Kelly and Sloan comes in the wake of an embarrassing loss to the Texas A&M Aggies at home.
Kelly took over as the Tigers' head coach ahead of the 2022 season and enjoyed some major successes in the first two years, earning a spot in the SEC title game in his inaugural season and producing a Heisman Trophy winner in his second.
However, the successes were unable to be maintained, as the Tigers have suffered at least three regular-season losses in the previous two seasons and were unable to achieve a College Football Playoff birth.
LSU's decision to fire the head coach has sparked numerous debates among college football analysts and fans, and even has a handful of head coaches voicing their opinions on the matter. The latest figure to do so is the Georgia Bulldogs head coach, Kirby Smart, who was asked if Kelly's firing is a signal of the extremely high expectations for college coaches nowadays.
Kirby Smart Discusses LSU Decision to Move on From Brian Kelly
"It's the world we live in. Everybody's got a voice, and everybody listens to somebody. But I don't know enough about that specific situation. I don't know enough about what's going on over there. It's obviously a tough situation for everybody, let's be honest," said Smart. "Players are dealing with it. Fans are dealing with it. Coaches are dealing with it. I think a lot of it has to do with the playoffs. Everybody wants to be in. I am aware of the expectations for coaching at LSU. A guy once told me, 'This office you’re in is not your office. You're borrowing it.' I knew right then that if you don’t win, it won’t be yours long.”
Throughout his tenure with the Bulldogs, Smart has faced Kelly on three different occasions and has won all three matchups. The most recent came during the 2022 season, when the Bulldogs handed the Tigers a 50-30 defeat in the SEC Championship. The other two meetings took place during Kelly's time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
While Smart has not been linked to the Tigers (or any other position) as a possible head coaching candidate, the mass amounts of firings that have already taken place around college football are likely to create large amounts of movement within the coaching circuit.
Kelly is now the third SEC coach to be relieved of their duties this season, and other firings are extremely likely to take place. With so much overturn taking place within the conference, it is a real possibility that the Bulldogs could lose a staff member or two this offseason.
Despite coaching carousel dramatics, Smart and his staff will remain diligent in their efforts to take home a national championship this season, as their quest to reach the College Football Playoff continues.