Georgia's Kirby Smart Discusses What He Misses Most in Modern College Football
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart discusses what he misses most in the modern era of college football.
College football has undergone a litany of changes that have helped make each era of the sport extremely recognizable and unique. With each evolution, the sport takes on a new identity that is attributed to the fact that each decade of college football becomes nearly unrecognizable from that of previous eras.
One figure who has experienced many of these changes firsthand is University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs' head coach not only has more than 20 years of coaching experience but was also an All-SEC safety during his playing years.
Given his extensive history within the sport of college football, Smart was prompted to describe what aspect of previous eras he misses most in a one-on-one interview with college football analyst Josh Pate.
"I would say I long for knowing that regardless of how we coach a kid, they're going to be here the whole time." Said Smart. "Because of the success they get and the reward I saw kids get for sticking through."
Smart is likely alluding to the vast amounts of transfer portal entries and "poaching" that takes place in today's era of college football. The Bulldogs, like many other programs, have plenty of experience and examples of highly talented players transferring before ever stepping on the field. Smart also added that he rarely has a player mention that they were extremely pleased with their decision to transfer.
"I never get a kid that comes back on the other side and says, 'Boy coach, I'm really glad I got out of their [current team]. It worked out really well for me.'" Said Smart
Despite longing for a previous era of roster retention. Smart, his staff, and the rest of college football will likely have to continue to navigate the modern era of roster poaching and transfer portal entries should they have aspirations of experiencing success and winning a national championship.
