Georgia's Kirby Smart Earns 100th Career Win vs Texas, Ranking Smart's Top 5 Wins
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart earned his 100th career win over the Texas Longhorns, so what are Smart's top five career wins at Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs earned another massive victory this past weekend as they defeated the formerly undefeated Texas Longhorns by a final score of 30-15. It was a dominating win for head coach Kirby Smart and his football team, and it also earned Smart his 100th career win as a head coach. So now that he has reached this milestone, what are the top five wins in Smart's career at Georgia?
No . 5: Georgia vs Tennessee 2022
Kirby Smart said himself after the Texas win that nobody was giving his team a chance, and the same was said for Georgia heading into the 2022 matchup against Tennessee. The Volunteers were ranked No. 1 in the country behind their high-powered offense and the defending national champs were being counted out in a game that was being played in their home stadium. Georgia then went on to dominate Tennessee behind a strong defensive performance and another quintessential Stetson Bennett performance. The Dawgs maintained their perfect record and proved the defending champs were here to stay.
No. 4: Georgia vs Ohio State 2022 Peach Bowl
This game had it all. Georgia stormed back from a 38-24 deficit heading into the fourth quarter and Kirby Smart had one of the biggest coaching calls of his career when he called a timeout just in time before Ohio State was able to get the fake punt off that was about to convert for a first down. Stetson Bennett led the team down the field twice in crunch time to take the lead and Georgia's defense did just enough to overcome a fantastic performance from CJ Stroud. An all-time classic and one Georgia fans will remember for a lifetime.
No. 3: Georgia vs Oklahoma 2017 Rose Bowl
It was this game when everyone knew Kirby Smart was building something special in Athens. Down 31-17 at halftime, running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel carried the offense to a comeback victory while Roquan Smith and the defense made every crucial play down the stretch to keep Baker Mayfield and the Sooners from spoiling their "we have arrived" moment. It's considered to be one of the greatest games in college football history and it's certainly one of the greatest wins in Kirby Smart's career.
No. 2: Georgia vs TCU 2022 National Championship
This one may have been a blowout but it didn't make the win taste any less sweet. After an offseason of media pundits saying Georgia wouldn't be able to come back from losing 15 players to the draft, that Stetson Bennett didn't need to come back and that Georgia wouldn't be able to win back-to-back titles, they did exactly that. In the most dominating fashion possible, Kirby Smart and his football team did something no other team had ever done in the college football playoff era. It may not have been an all-time classic, but it was a mic-drop moment on the national stage for that Georgia football team.
No. 1: Georgia vs Alabama 2021 National Championship
This is THE Kirby Smart win. Second national title appearance in his career, had never beat Nick Saban and Alabama prior to this and he brings in a team led by a former walk-on quarterback and a defense that just got shredded by this very team in the SEC Championship game. The defense made stop after stop and Bennett and the offense turned the heat up to score the last two offensive touchdowns of the game in the fourth quarter to take the lead. And to close it out, a Kelee Ringo curtain call to the end zone cemented Kirby Smart and Georgia's legacy by ending the 40+ year national title drought and earning Smart his first ever national title as a head coach. It is the verified top win in Smart's career and it likely will never be topped.
