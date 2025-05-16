Georgia's Kirby Smart Listed as Best Head Coach in College Football According to ESPN
According to ESPN, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is the best in college football.
In just nine seasons as the University of Georgia's head coach, Kirby Smart has become the greatest Bulldogs coach of all time. With back-to-back national titles, a plethora of first-round draft picks, and multiple College Football Playoff appearances, Smart's legacy as a Bulldog is already cemented.
But according to ESPN, Smart is more than just the greatest Georgia coach of all time. In a list that ranked the top 10 head coaches in the sport today, Smart also found himself at the number one spot.
With more first-round NFL draft picks than losses in his nine seasons as coach of his alma mater and back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022, it's hard to argue it could be anyone other than Smart with Nick Saban retired." Wrote ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "I guess if Ryan Day guided Ohio State to a second straight national title or Dabo Swinney captured his third at Clemson this season, you could make the case they're better. I don't think Georgia's program is going to slip anytime soon."
Smart received 11 of 12 first-place votes for this list and this was the second year in a row in which he received the label as the best coach in the nation.
Smart's coaching prowess will be put to the test this season, as the Bulldogs are scheduled to face a handful of top 10 football teams. In addition to a difficult schedule, the Dawgs will be tasked with replacing a litany of players who departed to the NFL last season.
