Georgia's Kirby Smart Says QB Ryan Puglisi Still Has 'A Long Way to Go'
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart says quarterback Ryan Puglisi still has "a long way to go."
Spring practice started this week for the Georgia Bulldogs as they get ready for the 2025 college football season. As always in today's world of the sport, Georgia lost a good number of names to both the NFL draft and the transfer portal. One of the spots that saw a departure was at quarterback as Carson Beck transferred to Miami.
That leaves a starting spot open. Gunner Stockton took over Beck during the SEC Championship game after he was injured right before halftime and started the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame. The two candidates to earn the starting role this season are Stockton and redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi.
Stockton certainly has the upper hand and based on head coach Kirby Smart's comments on Puglisi, it's going to take a very strong push from the young quarterback to take over the starting role this offseason.
"[Puglisi] a competitor, Smart said this week on 92.9 The Game. "He's a really good baseball player. He's got arm talent. He's got size. He's a competitor. He was one of those guys that really flashed when he was on the scout team. You have a card, you don't have a read, and you just fire away. He's made some really good throws on the run. He's got a strong arm. But he does have a long way to go in terms of learning exactly what we're asking him to do, the command of the offense and the volume of the offense. He's getting better at all those things."
Puglisi was a four-star prospect , the 114th-best prospect in the country, the 10th-best quarterback in the class and the second-best player in the state of Connecticut, according to composite rankings.
Quarterbacks are always a position fans like to pay attention to during spring practice and throughout the offseason, and both Stockton and Puglisi will both be monitored this year just to see how much they develop before the season arrives.
