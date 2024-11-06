Georgia's KJ Bolden a Semifinalist for a Prestigious College Football Award
Georgia safety KJ Bolden has been named a semifinalist for the Freshman of the Year award in college football.
Another year and another season where Georgia has some standout players on their defense. People were already well aware of who safety Malaki Starks was and defensive lineman Mykel Willians and now linebacker Jalon Walker, but another true freshman has burst onto the scene.
Safety KJ Bolden has been a contributor on defense for Georgia since week one of the season and has been impressive for the Bulldogs week in and week out. Bolden has played in all eight games this season, starting at safety during the win over Florida. He has 29 tackles, including 20 solo stops, one sack for loss of eight yards and an interception during Georgia's first eight games. That has now resulted in Bolden being named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.
Bolden is on a similar track that his fellow safety Starks was on at the start of his career. Starks was named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander award and tight end Brock Bowers won the award back in 2021.
Head coach Kirby Smart has mentioned the lack of depth that his football team has and the lack of depth that college football as a whole is experiencing right now, so it pays to have a true freshman like Bolden on the roster who can immediately plug into the line up and make an impact every single week.
