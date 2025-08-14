Georgia's KJ Bolden Reveals How the Bulldogs' Offense is Different From 2024 Season
Georgia Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden reveals how the team's offense has been different leading up to the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off an SEC Championship victory and College Football Playoff appearance from just a season ago, but are still looking for ways to improve ahead of the 2025 season.
One of the areas that experts and analysts believe the Dawgs need to improve is the offensive side of the ball, which was uncharacteristically inconsistent throughout the 2024 season. With improvements in the works, Bulldogs safety KJ Bolden recently revealed what was different about this year's offense.
"They're just hungrier. You know, last year didn't end the way we wanted it to end, and I feel like everybody, not just the offense, but the defense, has a chip on our shoulder," said Bolden. "The end goal is the natty, but we've gotta take it one step at a time. So everybody's just been hungry, we just want to make each other better and compete every day."
In addition to a different mentality, the Bulldogs will be debuting a handful of new weapons throughout the 2025 season. The Dawgs acquired a pair of highly-talented wide receivers from the transfer portal, and are expected to have a handful of new starters, such as quarterback Gunner Stockton, center Drew Bobo, and others.
Georgia's offense will begin its 2025 campaign on Saturday, August 30th, when it faces the Marshall Thundering Herd for its first game of the season. The Bulldogs are currently more than 30-point favorites heading into this contest.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily