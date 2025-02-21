Georgia's Mykel Williams Expected to Post Impressive 40-Yard Time at NFL Combine
Former Georgia football player Mykel Williams is expected to post a very impressive 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.
The NFL Combine is next week and it is one of the last opportunities for players to boost their draft stock before the draft arrives in the month of April. Sometimes a strong performance at the combine is all a player needs to lock themselves down as a first-round prospect or even boost them into the first overall pick range.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman released his 'freak list' of players that could show off at the combine next week. One former Georgia Bulldog that made the list was edge rusher Mykel Williams, who Feldman locked in at No. 28.
"He struggled his sophomore season to get rolling because he was injured early in the year and was in and out of the lineup," Feldman wrote. "But he was back and ready to roll at midseason when Georgia went to Texas and got after the Horns. Williams had two sacks and forced a fumble in that victory. Later in the season, when the Dawgs faced Texas again, this time in the SEC title game, he had two more sacks and five QB hurries. He finished the season with five sacks and 8.5 TFLs. The 6-5, 265-pounder with 34-plus inch arms is expected by Georgia coaches to run the 40 in the high 4.5s or low 4.6s."
Williams has everything that NFL teams are looking for. He has the size, he has the experience and proof at the college level and he has the ceiling for teams to take him early in the first round. And if he goes and runs a 40-yard in the 4.5s at his size, teams are going to be all over WIlliams on draft night.
Other Georgia News:
- This Georgia Football Streak Will be in Jeopardy During the 2025 College Football Season
- LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Posts Hype Video Ahead of Fourth Season
- Will This Be the Year the Atlanta Falcons Select a Georgia Bulldog in the NFL Draft?
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily