George Kittle Rips Giants, NFL Over MetLife Stadium Turf Being the ‘Butt of a Joke'
The 49ers beat the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. Despite the win, San Francisco suffered a big loss when defensive end Mykel Williams, the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, suffered a torn ACL.
Many people immediately pointed to the MetLife Stadium turf that had been blamed for a number of serious injuries over the last few years, including to the Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers earlier this season.
George Kittle was asked about the MetLife turf after catching four passes for 32 yards in the 49ers win. Kittle was playing at MetLife for the first time in his career and he had some interesting thoughts on the field situation in the Meadowlands.
"My only issue with it is, when someone's field is the butt of a joke throughout all of social media, constantly like on every NFL meme page, all that stuff, everybody jokes about how bad it is," said Kittle. "I feel like at that point someone should just take a look at it and let's not make it... no NFL field should be the butt of a joke. Ever. I feel like all fields should have a level of safety to it. I just don't get why there's not a standard for, hey, you've got to pick between one or two turfs. There shouldn't be 12 different turfs. And 12 different grass fields and then a couple guys have the same things. I just think that's weird. Most other sports, it's not like basketball players play on different hardwood. That's all the same. Soccer players in Europe all play on really nice grass. That's just weird to me."
Kittle is far from the first player to question the turf at MetLife. After Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles in his first game with the Jets the Players Association released a statement asking the league to go back to natural grass surfaces.
That was over two years ago and players are still going down at MetLife.