49ers Lose Second Starting Defensive End to Torn ACL This Season After Nick Bosa
The 49ers cannot catch a break from injury woes this season. On Monday, it was reported that rookie defensive end Mykel Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s 34-24 win over the Giants, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
This is a brutal injury for San Francisco’s first-round pick from this year’s draft. He’s put up an impressive showing so far this season, recording 20 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss through nine games.
Williams left Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter after suffering the injury.
The 49ers have now lost both of their starting defensive ends for the season after Nick Bosa previously tore his ACL in Week 3. On top of Bosa and Williams being out for the year, backup defensive end Bryce Huff, who’s put up four sacks and six tackles for loss, has missed the past two contests with a hamstring injury. The original belief was that Huff would only miss two games, so we’ll see if he comes back for the team’s Week 10 matchup vs. the Rams.
Despite the continuous injuries plaguing the 49ers, San Francisco has posted a 6-3 record in a highly contested NFC West. The Seahawks and Rams are both 6-2, so a win against Los Angeles this upcoming weekend would be huge for the 49ers. We’ll see if their magic can continue with their beaten up roster.