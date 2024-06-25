Georgia's Mykel Williams Drawing Eyes From NFL World
The University of Georgia hasn't produced a pass rusher with 10.0+ sacks in over a decade. It's been since 2014 when Jarvis Jones set the single season record at UGA with 14.5 since a Bulldog has crossed the double-digit sack total. Yet, since then they've managed to win two national titles, and placed FIVE defensive linemen in the first round of the NFL Draft over just the last three years alone under head coach Kirby Smart.
The reality for Georgia defensive players is that box score scouting their performances simply cannot explain their NFL value. It's something we see on social media every offseason when NFL draft evaluators turn the tape on of Mykel Williams. The NFL doesn't need to see box score production from players like Mykel Williams, you can simply turn on the tape.
This might seem as a known thing... a former Five-star prospect that's played in every game since the day he enrolled at Georgia should be coveted by the NFL. Yet, the college reporting industry doesn't recognize Williams' value and talents quite like the NFL does.
Mykel Williams Rankings on Top-100 list this offseason:
- 73rd out of 100, per CBSsports
- 93rd out of 100, per ON3.com
- PFF didn't rank Williams inside the top-5 at his position.
The lack of sack production is something that Georgia has to recruit against on the recruiting trail, something Dawgs Daily asked Kirby Smart about this season, and he seemingly had the perfect response.
