Georgia's Nate Frazier Will Need to Play Massive Role on Offense in 2025
Georgia running back Nate Frazier will have to play a massive role on offensive in 2025.
Georgia doesn't return a litany of names on offense this season. They lost four out of five starters on the offensive line, their starting quarterback transferred out, they lost two starting wide receivers to the NFL and their starting running back in Trevor Etienne. The good news is Nate Frazier is back for his second year with the team, and the Bulldogs will need him to play a massive role on offense.
Frazier is expected to be the starting running back this season for Georgia with the departure of Etienne, but Frazier's needed presence goes beyond losing a starter. The Bulldogs are also working to get both Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson back from injury which leaves Georgia with Frazier and veteran back Cash Jones as the two most experienced backs in the room.
During his true freshman season, Frazier showed flashes of being the next potential great back out of Athens and will see an expanded role this season. It also means Georgia will rely on him to be the main back in the room, with the other names at the position filling out the rest of the carries.
Georgia struggled to run the ball consistently last season, which could be attributed to several things. Georgia dealt with several injuries at offensive line, Etienne was banged up throughout the season, Jones dealt with an injury late in the season and both Robinson missed the majority of the season. That left Frazier at times to be the bell cow back for the Bulldogs in his first year in college football.
Now heading into the 2025 season, that in-game experience Frazier gained last season was pivotal for what his role will be this year in the offense. Frazier rushed for 671 yards, eight touchdowns and an average of five yards per carry last season. If there was a part in Frazier's game that needs improvement based on last season, it would be ball security, as they had multiple fumbles last season.
Frazier and Jones will likely start the season as the 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Jones, however, is more of a third down back, considering the threat he possesses as a receiver out of the backfield. That leaves Frazier as the name that will take the bulk of the first and second down carries this season and needed spark in that room as Georgia tries to get more names into the mix.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily