Georgia's Trevor Etienne Named a Standout at the Senior Bowl
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was named a standout during Tuesday's practice at the Senior Bowl.
The NFL draft process has already begun and right now there are a bunch of former college football players showcasing their talents at the Senior Bowl in Alabama this week. The Georgia Bulldogs have a few players participating this week and one of them is already on the radar of being a standout player.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller compiled a list of players that stood out to him during Tuesday's practice and running back Trevor Etienne was amongst the group. Etienne transferred to Georgia last offseason and was a major contributor to their offense. Now he is working on making the transition to the NFL and it sounds like he is off to a good start.
"Etienne was unstoppable in every running back drill," Miller wrote. "At 5-foot-8, 202 pounds, Etienne is a blur out of the backfield as a receiver with excellent twitch and open-field speed. American Team linebackers and safeties could not keep up with him during drills designed to simulate one-on-one coverage. Etienne, who rushed for 609 yards and caught 32 passes for 194 yards in 2024, is currently an early Day 3 player in a loaded running back class, but he could potentially rise into the top three rounds with another day like he had on Tuesday."
Etienne, unfortunately, was banged up for Georgia down the last stretch of the season and had to miss some time, but when he was healthy, he was the number-one back for the Dawgs and a reliable option. Some thought he would maybe return to Athens for another season, but after declaring for the draft, it looks like he is off to a strong start.
