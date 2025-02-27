Georgia Safety Malaki Starks Expected to Compete in Workouts During 2025 NFL Combine
Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks has announced that he will be competing in the workout portion of the NFL Combine.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
While the combine can be an excellent opportunity for prospects to exhibit their physical abilities, some players ultimately decide not to perform in certain physical aspects of the event. However, that will not be the case for former Georgia Bulldog Malaki Starks, as he has announced that he will be a full participant in the workout portion of the combine.
Since starting as a true freshman on Georgia's 2022 national championship team, Starks has been touted for his leadership and work ethic on top of his one-of-a-kind athletic abilities. During the 2024 season, he led the Dawgs in both solo and total tackles and is currently projected to be a first round pick in the NFL
Starks will compete in the workout portion of the combine with the defensive backs group on Friday, February 28th. Coverage for this event will begin around 3 p.m. and can be found on NFL Network.
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily