Georgia Safety, Malaki Starks Receiving "Ball Magnet" Label In Latest NFL Draft Talks
The latest NFL discussion around Malaki Starks brings about the label of NFL "Ball Magnet" as the NFL Draft process gets underway.
Former Georgia safety and defensive back, Malaki Starks appears to be a first-round lock in the upcoming NFL Draft., The latest discussion revolves simply around how early in the first round with Starks hear his name called.
In the latest NFL Mock Draft, ESPN's Field Yates has Starks going No. 27 overall to the Baltimore Ravens. A bit lower of a projection than most, Starks appears to be in the Top-20 range consistently on most mock drafts. However, NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper provided his thoughts on what he's labeling a future "Ball Magnet" on the NFL level.
"Love Malaki Starks. You know, I think he's a ball magnet. I think that's what he's going to be in the NFL. He will go get the football. He's got great range. Didn't have the phenomenal year we expected. I thought he could be a top-10 pick back in August, we talked about James Pierce JR and Mykel Williams. Malaki Starks was another one of those guys we had way up there in terms of August, even September. Remember that play against Clemson? It was his only interception. It was a highlight, a real play. But I do think in the NFL, he can be a ball magnet. He already proved that during his career, okay, I think he ended up with six, or seven interceptions for his career. Could have had more this year. Ended up with just one, but I like this pick. "
