Georgia Set to Host 4-Star Auburn Commit LB, Shadarius Toodle
Auburn inside linebacker commit, Shadarius Toodle has announced his official visit dates and will be taking a visit to Athens. Where things stand with Toodle and the Bulldogs.
The University of Georgia has become synonomyous with linebacker play under head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The Bulldogs have placed a plethora of linebackers in the league, and have had three Bulldogs win the Dick Butkus award during their time in Athens.
As the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to heat up, official visit dates are being set for some of the nation's top prospects. Inside linebacker, Shadarius Toodle is currently committed to the Auburn Tigers, but he's set his official visit dates, taking a visit to Athens, Georgia in the midst of spring practice.
Official Visit Dates:
- North Carolina - March 4th
- Florida - March 11th
- Georgia - March 15th
- Baylor - March 22nd
- Auburn - March 29th
- Michigan - April 12th
Based on those dates, it appears Toodle will be on campus during the midweek stretch of spring practices in Athens and will likely be in a much smaller group of visitors considering the weekend pool of prospects tends to be more heavily attended.
Toodle is among several top prospects at the inside linebacker position. Georgia's in a heated battle for the services of 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Additionally, the Bulldogs are heavily involved with ILB, Izayia Williams out of Leesburg, Florida. Williams and Atkinson are expected to be on campus for official visits this summer as well, according to sources.
Georgia's current inside linebacker room is already fully-loaded as usual. Juniors Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen return in 2025, as do now sophmores Justin Williams, Chris Cole, and Kristopher Jones. All five Bulldogs were ranked inside the top-200 prospects in high school.
