All week the message out Athens, Georgia, has been "nobody cares" it is a mantra that comes from Kirby Smart but is being reverberated by the players to the media. The whole basis of the statement revolves around the fact that "nobody cares" Georgia won a national championship last season or "nobody cares" that they are getting everybody's best shot this season.

That said, when No. 1 Georgia enters Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, nobody will care that the Bulldogs will deal with a hostile, loud crowd and environment.

Thursday afternoon, South Carolina football's official Twitter account announced via a video that the game this Saturday is sold out.

It will be a raucous crowd for the noon kickoff, as it is not every day that the defending champions and No. 1 team come to town. Despite the 1-1 start to the season, South Carolina under Shane Beamer will be looking to pull off a massive upset as a 24.5-point underdog.

Interestingly enough, in 2019, Georgia was a 24.5-point favorite at home over the Gamecocks and fell 20-17 in overtime. This time Georgia will be the away team and looking to continue their dominant start to the season.

