Skip to main content

Georgia @ South Carolina Expecting a Sold Out Crowd

Saturday's noon kickoff is not keeping a sold out Williams Brice Stadium crowd away.

All week the message out Athens, Georgia, has been "nobody cares" it is a mantra that comes from Kirby Smart but is being reverberated by the players to the media. The whole basis of the statement revolves around the fact that "nobody cares" Georgia won a national championship last season or "nobody cares" that they are getting everybody's best shot this season. 

That said, when No. 1 Georgia enters Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, nobody will care that the Bulldogs will deal with a hostile, loud crowd and environment. 

Thursday afternoon, South Carolina football's official Twitter account announced via a video that the game this Saturday is sold out. 

It will be a raucous crowd for the noon kickoff, as it is not every day that the defending champions and No. 1 team come to town. Despite the 1-1 start to the season, South Carolina under Shane Beamer will be looking to pull off a massive upset as a 24.5-point underdog. 

Interestingly enough, in 2019, Georgia was a 24.5-point favorite at home over the Gamecocks and fell 20-17 in overtime. This time Georgia will be the away team and looking to continue their dominant start to the season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

A832B723-B568-4570-BB0D-E554C83C2F3A
News

Kirby Smart Talks Arik Gilbert's Pathway to More Playing Time

By Harrison Reno
20220910UGA_vsSamford0522-L
Football

Full Look at New 2023 Schedule With Sudden Change

By Brooks Austin
210918_AJW_FB_SC_2166-L
Football

Bold Predictions For Georgia vs South Carolina

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_15246345
Football

Score Predictions: Georgia Should Handle South Carolina

By SI Staff
201128_AJW_FB_SC_2846-L
Football

The Rivalry History Between Georgia and South Carolina

By Jonathan Williams
20220910_KAR_FB_SAMFORD_0011-X4
Football

Georgia Swaps OU Game with Ball State

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_10535588
News

JUST IN: Georgia to Cancel Home-And-Home Series with Oklahoma

By Harrison Reno
201128_AJW_FB_SC_2889-X2
News

Georgia vs South Carolina Odds, Betting Line, and Trends

By Brooks Austin