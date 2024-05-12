Georgia Tight End Combo Could Be Sports Best According to Expert
Georgia fans are no strangers to elite tight end combinations, having seen Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington together. They could see another great combination in 2024 according to an expert.
The Georgia Football program is no stranger to elite tight end combinations. The Bulldogs won a national title in 2021 and 2022 with both Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers on the roster. With both Washington and Bowers now on NFL rosters, there's a new potential duo in Athens.
Junior tight end Oscar Delp is entering his second year as a primary contributor on this offense for the Bulldogs. According to early 2025 NFL draft projections, Delp is the 78th overall prospect in the upcoming draft. He was also invited to Indianapolis during the NFL combine alongside Georgia's Mykel Williams with a select group of underclassmen that could be in the upcoming draft. Delp has 59 receptions for 923 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, as well as 14 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown over his career.
Delp is already joined by highly-touted recruits Lawson Luckie (SO.), Jaden Redell (Fr.), and Colton Heinrich (Fr.). However, the Bulldogs added top tight end transfer Benjamin Yurosek from Stanford as well. Yurosek battled injury in 2023 but has remained one of the nation's top playmakers at the tight end position. In his Stanford career, he wracked up 108 receptions for 1,342 yards, an average of 12.4 yards per reception, and 5 TDs.
PFF's Max Chadwick thinks Georgia could yet again have the nation's most dynamic tandem at the tight end position in 2024.
