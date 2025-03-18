Georgia Tight End Oscar Delp Explains Decision to Return to Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp explains his decision to return to Athens for another season with the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs have completed their first week of spring practice and are continuing their preparations for the 2025 season. With the second week of camp underway, players have begun to find their groove with the difficulty of practices.
One player who has vast experience with spring camps is senior tight end Oscar Delp, who elected to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and return to Athens for one more season. Delp spoke with the media earlier this week to further explain his decision, and outline his goals for the 2025 season.
"I don't wanna live with regret, left too much on the table. I know what kidna player I am and what I can be. Living with Gunner, Drew, and those guys it just hard to leave the family. Talking to my family and made the decision to come back."
Delp and the Bulldogs will continue their spring practices until their annual spring scrimmage, known as G-Day, on Saturday, April 12th. This event will be open to the public, but will not be televised nationally.
