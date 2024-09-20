Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Showing Early Movement
The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama next week to faceoff against the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. It's the first time Georgia has been to Tuscaloosa since the 41 to 24 Alabama victory back in the shortened 2020 season.
As the game between the two powerhouse programs approaches, there has already been some betting line variance among sportsbooks.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia is a 2.5 point favorite. Whereas According to Draft Kings, Georgia is a 4.5-point favorite. This is a line that is definitely expected to move throughout the next two weeks as the game inches closer, but for now, the Bulldogs remain the favorite heading into this top-5 game.
Both Georgia and Alabama are in the midst of their first of two bye weeks on the 2024 schedules. Georgia is coming of a 1-point win over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Crimson Tide most recently beat the Wisconsin Badgers 42 to 10.
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
