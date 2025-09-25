Georgia vs Alabama: Biggest Difference in This Year's Matchup Compared to Last
The biggest differences in this year's matchup between Georgia and Alabama compared to last.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are getting ready for one of the biggest matchups of the weekend. Another ranked game between the two prestigious programs and another opportunity for Georgia to end its losing streak against Alabama.
The two teams played against one another last season in Tuscaloosa as Alabama scraped past the Bulldogs after an impressive comeback attempt from Georgia. Despite taking the lead in the fourth quarter, their efforts were not enough.
Despite having played just a season ago, there are some differences in this year's game compared to the last and they ones worth noting for Georgia fans.
For starters, getting this game at home is a major difference for Georgia. They have dominated at home under Kirby Smart and Alabama has not played Georgia in Athens since 2015. It's a brand-new environment for Kalen DeBoer and all of his players and road games have not fared well for Coach DeBoer as he has lost five games on the road since taking over at Alabama.
Georgia also is able to run the ball this season. Through three games in 2024 leading into the Alabama game, Georgia was averaging 145.7 yards per game and 5.4 yards per attempt. This season through three games, they are averaging 209 yards per game and an average of 4.5 yards per carry.
A major difference for Alabama in this game that helps Georgia is Jalen Milroe is no longer the quarterback. Ty Simpson is a better pure passer than Milroe, but Milroe managed to run for over 100 yards against Georgia in last year's matchup. Meanwhile, not a single Alabama running back rushed for over 40 yards against Georgia last season.
Simpson is athletic enough to use his legs to pick up some yards but Milroe was a different animal when it came to creating in the pocket and adding into the run game.
Georgia also has better offensive weapons this year than they did a season ago. Colbie Young, Zachariah Branch, London Humphreys, Dillon Bell and Noha Thomas have been a solid group of receivers for the Bulldogs this season. Tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie have also been major impacts in the run game and through the air when needed.
The Bulldogs have a lot of reasons to feel better heading into this year's matchup than they did a season ago, but with that said, they have to actually go out there and execute against the Crimson Tide.
