Georgia vs Alabama Predictions: Early Outlook of the SEC Matchup
Georgia vs Alabama early predictions indicate a very balanced football game.
The biggest matchup of the entire college football weekend and one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season is happening in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Georgia Bulldogs are making the trip to the Alabama Crimson Tide to take on Kalen DeBoer in his first year with the program.
A way to get a feel for this football game is by looking at the early indicators of what outsiders are saying about the matchup. For instance, according to Draft Kings Georgia is favored by two points in this football game with the over/under set at 48.5 points. So it would seem that the Bulldogs are the expected winner in this matchup, but that's not exactly the case. According to ESPN's matchup predictor, Alabama has a 65.5% chance to win this game, meaning Georgia has been given a 34.5% chance to win.
So based off of those two things, it seems as if this is going to be the typical Georgia vs Alabama matchup. Nobody really knows how to feel going into this game and everyone can envision an avenue where both teams win this football game. Nick Saban may not be on the other sideline across from Kirby Smart this time, but everything points to this being another classic college football dynasty showdown within the SEC realm.
